ECO Animal Health Group CFO Christopher Wilks purchases shares in company

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:ECO), a leader in the development, registration and marketing of pharmaceutical products for global animal health markets, states that it has been notified that on 31 March 2022, Christopher Wilks, Chief Financial Officer, purchased 16,000 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each at a price of 163 pence per share.

Following this transaction, Christopher Wilks’ total interest in the Company is 150,095 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.22 per cent. of the Company’s issued share capital.

ECO Animal Health Group researches, develops and commercialises products for livestock. Our business strategy is to generate shareholder value by achieving the maximum sales potential from the existing product portfolio whilst investing in Research and Development (“R&D”) for new products, particularly vaccines, and seeking to in-license new products.