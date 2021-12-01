Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

ECO Animal Health appoint Tracey James as a Non-Executive Director

ECO Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH), a leader in the development, registration and marketing of pharmaceutical products for global animal health market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracey James as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Tracey is a Chartered Accountant who has spent 26 years with Grant Thornton UK LLP, with the last 14 years as an Audit Partner. Tracey was a member of Grant Thornton’s Oversight Board and also served on the Audit & Risk and Pensions Committees. She was also previously Finance Director of Karl Storz Endoscopy Canada (1999-2000). Tracey is currently a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at specialist Engineering and Technology recruitment solutions business, Gattaca plc.

Tracey will join the Audit Committee of ECO Animal Health Group.

Commenting on the appointment Andrew Jones, Chairman, said:

I am delighted to welcome Tracey to the ECO Board. She has a strong financial background at senior level in Grant Thornton and brings with her a wealth of experience of growing businesses and AIM-listed companies.”

You might also enjoy reading  ECO Animal Health Group conducting a live presentation on Tuesday 30th November
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Eco Animal Health Group plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Eco Animal Health Group plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.