ECO Animal Health appoint Tracey James as a Non-Executive Director

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH), a leader in the development, registration and marketing of pharmaceutical products for global animal health market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracey James as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Tracey is a Chartered Accountant who has spent 26 years with Grant Thornton UK LLP, with the last 14 years as an Audit Partner. Tracey was a member of Grant Thornton’s Oversight Board and also served on the Audit & Risk and Pensions Committees. She was also previously Finance Director of Karl Storz Endoscopy Canada (1999-2000). Tracey is currently a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at specialist Engineering and Technology recruitment solutions business, Gattaca plc.

Tracey will join the Audit Committee of ECO Animal Health Group.