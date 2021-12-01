ECO Animal Health appoint Tracey James as a Non-Executive Director

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH), a leader in the development, registration and marketing of pharmaceutical products for global animal health market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracey James as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.
Tracey is a Chartered Accountant who has spent 26 years with Grant Thornton UK LLP, with the last 14 years as an Audit Partner. Tracey was a member of Grant Thornton’s Oversight Board and also served on the Audit & Risk and Pensions Committees. She was also previously Finance Director of Karl Storz Endoscopy Canada (1999-2000). Tracey is currently a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at specialist Engineering and Technology recruitment solutions business, Gattaca plc.
Tracey will join the Audit Committee of ECO Animal Health Group.
Commenting on the appointment Andrew Jones, Chairman, said:
“I am delighted to welcome Tracey to the ECO Board. She has a strong financial background at senior level in Grant Thornton and brings with her a wealth of experience of growing businesses and AIM-listed companies.”