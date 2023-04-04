Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 9.0% Upside Potential

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. which can be found using ticker (ECC) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 13 and 11.5 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $12.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at $11.17 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 9.0%. The 50 day MA is $10.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to $11.12. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $626m. Find out more information at: https://www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $682m based on the market consensus.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.