Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. with 16.54% dividend yield – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.2% Upside

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. with ticker code (ECC) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 13 and 11.5 calculating the average target price we see $12.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at $10.38 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.2%. The 50 day MA is $10.85 and the 200 day moving average is $11.19. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $581m. Company Website: https://www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $681m based on the market consensus.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

The company has a dividend yield of 16.54% with the ex dividend date set at 6-4-2023 (DMY).