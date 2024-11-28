Follow us on:

Eagle Materials Inc. Share Price Target '$312.00', now .7% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Eagle Materials Inc. which can be found using ticker (EXP) have now 9 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $334.00 and $265.00 calculating the average target share price we see $312.00. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $309.96 this indicates there is a potential upside of .7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $295.46 and the 200 day MA is $259.06. The market cap for the company is 10.26B. The current share price for the company is: $305.93 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,329,470,880 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.65, revenue per share of $66.66 and a 12.96% return on assets.

Eagle Materials Inc. is a manufacturer of heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. The Company manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Gypsum Paperboard, and Concrete and Aggregates from approximately 70 facilities across the United States. Its business is organized into two sectors: Heavy Materials and Light Materials. Heavy Materials includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments. Light Materials includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments. Its primary products, Portland Cement and Gypsum Wallboard, are commodities that are essential in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects; or projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways. It operates approximately eight modern cement plants, one slag grinding facility and 29 cement distribution terminals. It operates approximately 26 ready-mix concrete batch plants and three aggregates processing plants.

