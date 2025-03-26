Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD): A Solid Investment with 27.41% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD), with its roots in the specialty chemicals sector, stands as a compelling investment opportunity for those eyeing the basic materials industry. With a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, DuPont is a significant player in the United States’ chemical manufacturing landscape. Despite a recent minor dip in its stock price, currently at $76.45, DuPont offers a promising potential upside of 27.41%, according to analyst ratings.

DuPont’s diverse operations span across Electronics & Industrial and Water & Protection segments, providing cutting-edge materials and solutions. These include semiconductor fabrication materials, advanced packaging solutions, and engineered products for water purification and worker safety, among others. Such a broad product portfolio not only underpins DuPont’s market presence but also positions it well to capitalize on growth sectors like technology and environmental sustainability.

Investors will note that DuPont’s forward P/E ratio stands at 15.77, suggesting a reasonable valuation relative to its earnings projections. Despite the absence of certain valuation metrics like the trailing P/E, PEG, and Price/Book ratios, DuPont’s revenue growth rate of 6.70% indicates healthy business momentum. Its free cash flow of over $2 billion further underscores the company’s robust financial health, providing substantial reinvestment and dividend distribution capacity.

Speaking of dividends, DuPont offers a dividend yield of 2.15%, with a payout ratio of 85.88%. This high payout ratio reflects the company’s commitment to returning profits to shareholders, although it also suggests that most of its net income is distributed rather than retained for growth. This could be a point of consideration for investors focused on growth versus income.

Analyst sentiment around DuPont is predominantly positive, with 16 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and only 1 sell rating. The stock’s average target price of $97.41 implies significant growth potential from its current price, highlighting market confidence in DuPont’s strategic direction and execution capabilities.

From a technical perspective, DuPont’s stock exhibits a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 35.82, indicating it is approaching oversold territory. This could signal a potential buying opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on any forthcoming price corrections. However, the current MACD reading of -0.79 below the signal line of -0.67 suggests bearish momentum, warranting cautious optimism.

Overall, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. represents a balanced investment proposition for both income-oriented and growth-focused investors. Its strategic positioning in critical sectors, combined with a promising potential upside, makes DuPont a stock worth considering for those looking to enhance their portfolio with a reliable player in the specialty chemicals industry. As always, prospective investors should weigh these insights against broader market conditions and individual investment goals.

 

 

The information in this article should not be taken as advice. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and seek independent financial advice before making any investment decisions.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    DuPont de Nemours, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 6.9% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$95.71’, now 21.9% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$95.71’, now 23.0% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$90.44’, now 13.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    DuPont de Nemours, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 12.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    DuPont de Nemours, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 13.0% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.