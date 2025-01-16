Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Dunelm Group plc’s Resilient Growth: Sales Increase Amid Challenging Market Conditions – Shore Capital

Dunelm Group plc
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Dunelm Group Plc (LON:DNLM) has once again demonstrated its resilience, reporting sales growth in a tough market environment. Despite the challenges, the retailer achieved a 1.6% sales increase in Q2 FY25, bringing the first-half growth to 2.4%, with total sales of £894 million.

David Hughes, CFA, Research Analyst at Shore Capital, highlighted Dunelm’s consistent performance:
“Against a tough market background, Dunelm reported that they continued to deliver sales growth in the second quarter. Tight cost control led to a 10 basis points improvement in gross margin year-on-year, with management guiding to FY25 PBT in line with market consensus.”

Growth in Digital Sales

Dunelm’s digital transformation continues to deliver results, with digital sales penetration increasing by 3 percentage points year-on-year to 40%. This showcases the retailer’s strong multi-channel offering and aligns with broader trends in online retail.

David Hughes commented on this development:
“This continued penetration growth showcases both the strength of Dunelm’s multi-channel offer and the general trend we are seeing in a shift back into more online retail.”

Gross Margin Strength Amid Cost Pressures

Dunelm reported a 10 basis point improvement in its gross margin for the first half of FY25, a testament to its stable pricing and promotional discipline. Despite wage inflation and rising costs, the company anticipates its FY25 gross margin to be within the top half of its previously guided range of 51–52%.

Looking forward, management is guiding a profit before tax (PBT) range of £207–217 million for FY25, with a midpoint representing a 3.9% year-on-year growth.

Market Leadership Strategy

As a leader in its sector, Dunelm is poised to seize opportunities in the challenging retail landscape. The company is focusing on expanding its range and maintaining competitive pricing to drive market share growth, with a medium-term goal of reaching 10% market share, up from 7.7% reported in FY24.

David Hughes observed:
“While the market remains challenging, this does present opportunities for Dunelm to increase its range and price differentiation versus competitors who may be under more pressure.”

On a Final Note

Dunelm’s ability to navigate market challenges while delivering steady growth underscores its strong strategic positioning. With an eye on innovation and cost management, the retailer continues to set benchmarks in the home furnishings market.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

      Latest Company News

      Broker Ratings

      Dunelm Group plc 42.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

      Broker Ratings

      Dunelm Group plc 31.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

      Broker Ratings

      Dunelm Group plc 24.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

      Broker Ratings

      Dunelm Group plc 14.8% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

      Broker Ratings

      Dunelm Group plc 17.3% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

      Broker Ratings

      Dunelm Group plc 18.5% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

        Latest Brokers Talk

        View all Broker Talk

        Latest interviews

        View all interviews 

        Company Presentations

        View all Company Presentations

        FTSE 100 News

        Search

        Search

        Green News

        View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

        Q&A's

        View all Question and Answers

        Funds

        View all Funds, Market Insights and news

        UK Broker Ratings

        Hardman & Co

        Don't Miss Our News Alerts

        Subscribe Free

        Find us on:

        Linkedin Facebook

        Useful links

        Disclaimer

        You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

        © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.