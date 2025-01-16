Dunelm Group plc’s Resilient Growth: Sales Increase Amid Challenging Market Conditions – Shore Capital

Dunelm Group Plc (LON:DNLM) has once again demonstrated its resilience, reporting sales growth in a tough market environment. Despite the challenges, the retailer achieved a 1.6% sales increase in Q2 FY25, bringing the first-half growth to 2.4%, with total sales of £894 million.

David Hughes, CFA, Research Analyst at Shore Capital, highlighted Dunelm’s consistent performance:

“Against a tough market background, Dunelm reported that they continued to deliver sales growth in the second quarter. Tight cost control led to a 10 basis points improvement in gross margin year-on-year, with management guiding to FY25 PBT in line with market consensus.”

Growth in Digital Sales

Dunelm’s digital transformation continues to deliver results, with digital sales penetration increasing by 3 percentage points year-on-year to 40%. This showcases the retailer’s strong multi-channel offering and aligns with broader trends in online retail.

David Hughes commented on this development:

“This continued penetration growth showcases both the strength of Dunelm’s multi-channel offer and the general trend we are seeing in a shift back into more online retail.”

Gross Margin Strength Amid Cost Pressures

Dunelm reported a 10 basis point improvement in its gross margin for the first half of FY25, a testament to its stable pricing and promotional discipline. Despite wage inflation and rising costs, the company anticipates its FY25 gross margin to be within the top half of its previously guided range of 51–52%.

Looking forward, management is guiding a profit before tax (PBT) range of £207–217 million for FY25, with a midpoint representing a 3.9% year-on-year growth.

Market Leadership Strategy

As a leader in its sector, Dunelm is poised to seize opportunities in the challenging retail landscape. The company is focusing on expanding its range and maintaining competitive pricing to drive market share growth, with a medium-term goal of reaching 10% market share, up from 7.7% reported in FY24.

David Hughes observed:

“While the market remains challenging, this does present opportunities for Dunelm to increase its range and price differentiation versus competitors who may be under more pressure.”

On a Final Note

Dunelm’s ability to navigate market challenges while delivering steady growth underscores its strong strategic positioning. With an eye on innovation and cost management, the retailer continues to set benchmarks in the home furnishings market.