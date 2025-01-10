Follow us on:

Dunelm Group plc 42.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings
Dunelm Group plc with ticker (LON:DNLM) now has a potential upside of 42.4% according to Berenberg Bank.

DNLM.L

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,430 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Dunelm Group plc share price of 1,004 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 42.4%. Trading has ranged between 959 (52 week low) and 1,279 (52 week high) with an average of 264,540 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,005,174,761.

Dunelm Group plc is a homewares retailer. It offers a range of products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories, and including services, such as made-to-measure window treatments. Its three focus areas are elevate its product offer, connect with more customers, and harness its operational capabilities. It offers multiple services to customers, including made-to-measure, click and collect and a range of takeback services. It offers various brands, including Dorma, Fogarty and Elements. It has over 184 stores across the United Kingdom and has developed an online offer through dunelm.com, which includes home delivery and click and collect options. 155 stores include Pausa coffee shops. It has built a comprehensive offer as The Home of Homes, including furniture, kitchenware, dining, lighting, outdoor, decoration and DIY. Its Home Focus at Hickeys brand offers a wide range of fabrics, ready-made curtains, curtain poles, blinds, bedding, haberdashery and craft supplies.



