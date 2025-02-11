Follow us on:

Dunelm Group Plc CEO Nick Wilkinson to retire from Board

Dunelm Group plc

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM), the UK’s leading homewares retailer, has announced that Nick Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Dunelm, has informed the Board of his intention to retire from Dunelm and full-time executive life, following seven years in the role.   

The Board will commence a formal and thorough recruitment process for Nick’s successor, considering both internal and external candidates, and will provide an update in due course.   Nick will remain in role until a successor is appointed, continuing to drive business performance and ensuring a smooth and orderly transition, supported by his Executive team.

The business remains focused on its strategy to unlock its full potential as The Home of Homes and as outlined in today’s Interim Results, is making good progress towards its medium-term milestone of reaching 10% market share.

Alison Brittain, Chair of Dunelm, said: 

“Nick has been a tremendous leader for Dunelm and amongst his many achievements, he has successfully guided the Group through a global pandemic, driven a step-change in the digital offer, established strategic capabilities across the business including in tech and data, and maintained the unique, entrepreneurial culture which makes Dunelm so special.

“Nick will continue to lead the business over the coming months as we transition to a new CEO, maintaining a focus on delivering long-term, sustainable growth for all stakeholders.”  

Nick Wilkinson, CEO, added: 

“It is a real privilege to lead a business I love, and being a part of Dunelm’s growth story is as fulfilling now as it was on day one. However, personally, it feels like I’m approaching the right time to step away from full-time executive life.  

“There is a lot of magic in this business, from its market stall heritage, to its unique business model, but the real power is in the quality of my colleagues and it is fantastic to work with such an incredible group of people who support each other so well.

“Whilst this will be the final stage of my Dunelm journey, I’ve never been more confident in the opportunities ahead for this special brand. There remains lots to do, and much to learn, as Dunelm continues to grow and develop.  So, for now, it’s business as usual for me.”

