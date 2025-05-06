Follow us on:

Dunelm Group Plc appoints Katharine Poulter as Non-Executive Director

Dunelm

Dunelm Group Plc (LON:DNLM), the UK’s leading homewares retailer, has announced the appointment of Katharine Poulter as Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. Katharine will be a member of the Audit and Risk, Remuneration and Nomination committees. 

Katharine has a strong retail background and a broad, transferable skillset, developed through significant experience in large and entrepreneurial consumer-facing businesses. She is currently the Chief Commercial Officer at McCarthy Stone, the developer and manager of retirement communities, where she is responsible for driving the company’s commercial strategy. Prior to this, she was the Chief Commercial Officer at Indigo Books & Music Inc., Canada’s largest book retailer. Katharine started her career in retail at Marks and Spencer Group Plc and has held senior roles at Laura Ashley, Hobbycraft, Wilko and Dobbies Garden Centre, amongst others.

Alison Brittain, Chair of Dunelm, said:

“I am very pleased to welcome Katharine to Dunelm. I have no doubt that her wide-ranging retail experience will add value as we continue to build on our unique and specialist proposition. Her appointment reflects our ongoing focus on ensuring effective board composition with complementary skills, and I look forward to working with her.”

