Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Duke Capital’s Promising Growth and Record Revenue – Cavendish

Duke Capital plc
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Duke Capital plc (LON:DUKE) has demonstrated robust progress as highlighted in its recent third-quarter trading update for the year ending 31 December 2024. The update reveals an impressive year-on-year recurring cash revenue growth of 4%, reaching £6.5 million—a new record for the company. This strong performance underscores Duke’s continued commitment to delivering shareholder value.

The update also spotlighted significant milestones, including the approval of an interim dividend of 0.7p per share for the third quarter. This aligns with their forecasted full-year dividend per share of 2.8p, fully covered by free cash flow. Duke Capital’s dividend yield of over 9% remains highly attractive, particularly as the outlook for UK interest rates appears favourable, potentially reducing debt costs and further highlighting the dividend’s value.

Strategic Moves for Future Growth

Duke Capital has made strategic moves to secure its growth trajectory, including an oversubscribed £23.5 million equity raise. These funds are earmarked for deploying capital in existing portfolio opportunities, showcasing a proactive approach to growth. Additionally, the company has made strides in finding a third-party capital provider, supporting its transition to a self-funding, balance sheet-light model.

Andrew Renton, Director of Research at Cavendish, remarked: “Duke’s ability to maintain steady dividend payments and its strategic shift toward a self-funding model are commendable. These initiatives are poised to strengthen its position in the market and support its long-term growth objectives.”

A Bright Outlook

Looking ahead, Duke Capital’s financial forecasts remain optimistic. With a target price of 45p per share, representing a potential upside of 50% from the current price of 30p, the company’s growth prospects are evident. Lower forecasted UK interest rates not only benefit operational costs but also enhance the relative attractiveness of Duke’s offerings in the market.

On a Final Note

Duke Capital continues to set new benchmarks, showcasing resilience and strategic foresight in a competitive landscape. Investors seeking robust returns and sustainable dividends may find Duke Capital an appealing option. With its proactive approach and strong financial fundamentals, Duke Capital is poised for continued success.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Duke Capital plc

    Duke Capital reports 4% YOY revenue growth in Q3, with strong market position

    Duke Capital Limited (LON: DUKE) anticipates a 4% YoY rise in Q3 FY25 revenue to £6.5 million, echoing its sustained growth momentum.
    Broker Ratings

    Duke Capital Ltd 50.9% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Duke Capital plc

    Duke Capital declares interim dividend of 0.70 pence per share

    Duke Capital Limited (LON: DUKE) announces a 0.70 pence interim dividend for Q3 2024, with payments set for January 2025.
    Duke Capital plc

    Duke Capital Maintains Growth Momentum with Resilient Portfolio – Cavendish Insights

    Duke Capital plc (LON:DUKE) showcases resilience with robust FY25 interim results, highlighting growth in hybrid capital investments amid challenging markets.
    Duke Capital plc

    Duke Capital reports interim results, steady growth in recurring revenue

    Duke Capital Limited reports resilient interim results, noting a 4% increase in recurring cash revenue and a strong portfolio with growth opportunities.
    Hardman & Co

    Duke Capital: Equity raise and Growth plans (LON:DUKE)

    Duke Capital's strategic moves discussed by Hardman & Co's Mark Thomas focus on growth optimization, fundraising, and innovative third-party capital use.

    Latest Brokers Talk

    View all Broker Talk

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.