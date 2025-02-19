Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Duke Capital supports BPVA’s latest acquisition with £1.9 million follow-on investment

Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital Ltd (LON:DUKE), a leading provider of hybrid capital solutions for SME business owners in Europe and North America, has announced a follow-on investment of £1.9 million into its existing capital partner, BPVA (Ireland) Limited. This investment will enable BPVA to complete a further acquisition, in line with its acquisition growth strategy.

The BPVA Group is an investment holding company established in 2018 to execute a buy and build strategy of synergistic companies within the Irish/UK Resourcing and Talent sector. Since Duke’s initial investment, BPVA has made five major acquisitions: PE Global, Vantage, Brightwater, Sabeo, and Pinta Crew, along with five smaller bolt-on deals

Highlights:

·       Duke’s funds will be used to facilitate BPVA’s acquisition of Pinta Crew Limited (“Pinta Crew”), an Irish consultancy business specialising in helping Irish and international organisations optimise their people, processes and resources.

·       The financing increases Duke’s total investment in BPVA to £20.4 million. The investment terms are in line with Duke’s typical cost of capital, including the +/- 6% annual revenue adjustment factor in respect of payments due.

·       Duke has supported five BPVA acquisitions, with the group now encompassing 10 businesses.

Neil Johnson, CEO of Duke Capital, said:

“We are excited to support BPVA’s latest acquisition, which expands its offering into the consultancy market. Pinta Crew’s impressive portfolio of multinational clients aligns perfectly with BPVA’s growth strategy, and this acquisition further strengthens BPVA’s position as a trusted partner to businesses seeking high-quality consultancy and recruitment services across Europe.”

John Hannon & John Lacy, Directors of BPVA said:

“Pinta Crew is a high-quality Irish-based consulting partner to a range of leading Irish and global businesses. The BPVA Group will now work to bring Pinta Crew’s expertise to our wider client base. We expect that this tenth acquisition will help to continue to drive the value proposition offered by the BPVA Group. BPVA had a very successful 2024 and achieved good growth objectives in a range of areas for our clients. A range of organic growth initiatives are planned for 2025 to expand the BPVA Group footprint and we will continue to seek out accretive acquisitions.  We look forward to the future with enthusiasm for all of our fantastic team members and all of our valued clients.”

Further information regarding Pinta Crew

Pinta Crew, founded in 2008 by John Corcoran and Peter Hanan, is a successful Irish-based business consultancy firm specialising in supporting organisations to optimise the impact of their people, processes and resources. Pinta Crew works with a range of both Irish and international high quality clients.

Duke Capital Portfolio

A full list of Duke’s current partners is included for reference on the Partners page of the Company’s website: www.dukecapital.com/partners.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Broker Ratings

Duke Capital Ltd 53.6% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings

Duke Capital Ltd 59.3% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings

Duke Capital Ltd 47.4% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital’s Promising Growth and Record Revenue – Cavendish

Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) reports record £6.5M cash revenue growth in Q3 2024, with a promising dividend yield over 9% and strategic equity raises driving future growth.
Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital reports 4% YOY revenue growth in Q3, with strong market position

Duke Capital Limited (LON: DUKE) anticipates a 4% YoY rise in Q3 FY25 revenue to £6.5 million, echoing its sustained growth momentum.
Broker Ratings

Duke Capital Ltd 50.9% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.