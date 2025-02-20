Dropbox, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$29.21’, now -12.2% Downside Potential

Dropbox, Inc. with ticker code (DBX) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $34.00 and $20.00 calculating the average target share price we see $29.21. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $33.27 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -12.2%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $30.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to $25.89. The market capitalization for the company is 9.86B. Currently the stock stands at: $32.67 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,660,537,162 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.88, revenue per share of $7.76 and a 10.5% return on assets.

Dropbox, Inc. is a provider of collaboration platforms. The Company offers solutions, which allow individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and focus on their work. Its products include Dropbox Passwords, Vault, Computer Backup, Dropbox Sign, DocSend, Dropbox Capture, and FormSwift. Its Dropbox Passwords allows users to sign-in to Websites and applications by creating and storing usernames and passwords across devices. Its Vault helps to secure and organize sensitive information in the cloud. DocSend is a document sharing and analytics platform that gives customers visibility into what happens to their documents after they send them. FormSwift is a cloud-based service that gives individuals and businesses a solution to create, complete, edit, and save critical business forms and agreements. Dropbox Sign is an e-signature and document workflow platform that enables customers to sign, send, and receive documents through its intuitive Web and mobile-based interfaces.