Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Dropbox, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$28.10’, now 8.5% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Dropbox, Inc. which can be found using ticker (DBX) have now 9 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $32.00 and $20.00 with the average share target price sitting at $28.10. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $25.90 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of 7.72B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $26.32 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,377,211,802 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.54, revenue per share of $8.01 and a 10.57% return on assets.

Dropbox, Inc. is a provider of collaboration platforms. The Company offers solutions, which allow individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and focus on their work. Its products include Dropbox Passwords, Vault, Computer Backup, Dropbox Sign, DocSend, Dropbox Capture, and FormSwift. Its Dropbox Passwords allows users to sign-in to Websites and applications by creating and storing usernames and passwords across devices. Its Vault helps to secure and organize sensitive information in the cloud. DocSend is a document sharing and analytics platform that gives customers visibility into what happens to their documents after they send them. FormSwift is a cloud-based service that gives individuals and businesses a solution to create, complete, edit, and save critical business forms and agreements. Dropbox Sign is an e-signature and document workflow platform that enables customers to sign, send, and receive documents through its intuitive Web and mobile-based interfaces.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Dropbox, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$28.10’, now 7.0% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Dropbox, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$29.21’, now -12.2% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Dropbox, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -8.4% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Dropbox, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -9.8% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Dropbox, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -6.4% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Dropbox, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -5.8% Downside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.