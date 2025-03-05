Dropbox, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$28.10’, now 8.5% Upside Potential

Dropbox, Inc. which can be found using ticker (DBX) have now 9 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $32.00 and $20.00 with the average share target price sitting at $28.10. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $25.90 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of 7.72B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $26.32 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,377,211,802 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.54, revenue per share of $8.01 and a 10.57% return on assets.

Dropbox, Inc. is a provider of collaboration platforms. The Company offers solutions, which allow individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and focus on their work. Its products include Dropbox Passwords, Vault, Computer Backup, Dropbox Sign, DocSend, Dropbox Capture, and FormSwift. Its Dropbox Passwords allows users to sign-in to Websites and applications by creating and storing usernames and passwords across devices. Its Vault helps to secure and organize sensitive information in the cloud. DocSend is a document sharing and analytics platform that gives customers visibility into what happens to their documents after they send them. FormSwift is a cloud-based service that gives individuals and businesses a solution to create, complete, edit, and save critical business forms and agreements. Dropbox Sign is an e-signature and document workflow platform that enables customers to sign, send, and receive documents through its intuitive Web and mobile-based interfaces.