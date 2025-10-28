Follow us on:

Drax takes a strategic step in developing future‑focused energy technical talent

Drax Group plc

Drax has initiated a new cohort of apprentices in its electrical and mechanical technician development programme, focused on building the kind of workforce it will need to support its low‑carbon ambition. In August the cohort began with a five‑day induction: safety and business training, site tours, meetings with leaders and mentors, and sessions on the company’s values and commitments to inclusion, wellbeing and community engagement. Following this, the apprentices proceed to technical training at partner education institutions, before returning to site for on‑the‑job learning under Drax’s own curriculum.

This approach does two important things for Drax. Firstly, it creates a pipeline of talent tailored to its operations: people who are trained within the company’s culture and systems from an early stage. With Drax aiming to deliver on its purpose of a zero‑carbon, lower‑cost energy future and its strategic ambition to be a UK leader in dispatchable renewable generation and global leader in carbon removals and sustainable biomass pellet production, this talent investment supports its execution environment.

Secondly, it signals to the market Drax’s awareness of future risk and alignment with broader trends. The energy sector is facing tightening labour markets for skilled technical roles, especially roles that combine engineering, operations and safety culture in a low‑carbon context. By proactively building skills rather than simply recruiting, Drax reduces operational risk and supports its long‑term resilience.

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX), trading as Drax, is a power generation business. The principal downstream enterprises are based in the UK and include Drax Power Limited, which runs the biomass fuelled Drax power station, near Selby in North Yorkshire.

