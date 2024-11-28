Follow us on:

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$100.00’, now 24.5% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Dolby Laboratories, Inc. which can be found using ticker (DLB) have now 2 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $100.00 and $100.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $100.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $80.33 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $74.78 and the 200 day MA is $77.58. The company has a market capitalization of 7.46B. Currently the stock stands at: $78.20 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,290,525,861 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.07, revenue per share of $13.17 and a 5.16% return on assets.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of audio and imaging hardware and software products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. The Company’s products are used in content creation, distribution, and playback to enhance image and sound quality, and improve transmission and playback. It offers a developer platform, Dolby.io, that enables developers to access its technologies through application programming interfaces (APIs). Its products include digital cinema servers, playback digital film files and software, cinema processors, amplifiers, loudspeakers, 3-D glasses and kits, broadcast hardware and software. The Company’s technologies include Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) and High Efficiency Advanced Audio Coding (HE-AAC) & Extended HE-AAC; Advanced Video Coding (AVC); Dolby AC-4; Dolby Atmos; Dolby Digital; Dolby Digital Plus; Dolby TrueHD; Dolby Vision; Dolby Voice; and High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC).

