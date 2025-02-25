Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$100.00’, now 22.9% Upside Potential

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. with ticker code (DLB) have now 2 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $100.00 and $100.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $100.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $81.40 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $80.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to $77.36. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.83B. The current share price for the company is: $81.21 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,615,214,703 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 30.08, revenue per share of $13.76 and a 5.69% return on assets.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of audio and imaging hardware and software products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. The Company’s products are used in content creation, distribution, and playback to enhance image and sound quality, and improve transmission and playback. It offers a developer platform, Dolby.io, that enables developers to access its technologies through application programming interfaces (APIs). Its products include digital cinema servers, playback digital film files and software, cinema processors, amplifiers, loudspeakers, 3-D glasses and kits, broadcast hardware and software. The Company’s technologies include Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) and High Efficiency Advanced Audio Coding (HE-AAC) & Extended HE-AAC; Advanced Video Coding (AVC); Dolby AC-4; Dolby Atmos; Dolby Digital; Dolby Digital Plus; Dolby TrueHD; Dolby Vision; Dolby Voice; and High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC).