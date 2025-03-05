Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$100.00’, now 23.6% Upside Potential

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. which can be found using ticker (DLB) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $100.00 and $100.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $100.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $80.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.6%. The day 50 moving average is $80.85 and the 200 day moving average is $77.33. The company has a market cap of 7.77B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $80.64 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,609,111,929 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.87, revenue per share of $13.76 and a 5.69% return on assets.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of audio and imaging hardware and software products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. The Company’s products are used in content creation, distribution, and playback to enhance image and sound quality, and improve transmission and playback. It offers a developer platform, Dolby.io, that enables developers to access its technologies through application programming interfaces (APIs). Its products include digital cinema servers, playback digital film files and software, cinema processors, amplifiers, loudspeakers, 3-D glasses and kits, broadcast hardware and software. The Company’s technologies include Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) and High Efficiency Advanced Audio Coding (HE-AAC) & Extended HE-AAC; Advanced Video Coding (AVC); Dolby AC-4; Dolby Atmos; Dolby Digital; Dolby Digital Plus; Dolby TrueHD; Dolby Vision; Dolby Voice; and High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC).