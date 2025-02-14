Dolby Laboratories, Inc. – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 20.5% Upside Potential

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. with ticker code (DLB) now have 2 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $100.00 and $100.00 and has a mean target at $100.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $82.98 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 20.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $80.28 while the 200 day moving average is $77.27. The company has a market cap of 8.12B. The current share price for the company is: $84.28 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,788,698,964 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.21, revenue per share of $13.17 and a 5.16% return on assets.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of audio and imaging hardware and software products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. The Company’s products are used in content creation, distribution, and playback to enhance image and sound quality, and improve transmission and playback. It offers a developer platform, Dolby.io, that enables developers to access its technologies through application programming interfaces (APIs). Its products include digital cinema servers, playback digital film files and software, cinema processors, amplifiers, loudspeakers, 3-D glasses and kits, broadcast hardware and software. The Company’s technologies include Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) and High Efficiency Advanced Audio Coding (HE-AAC) & Extended HE-AAC; Advanced Video Coding (AVC); Dolby AC-4; Dolby Atmos; Dolby Digital; Dolby Digital Plus; Dolby TrueHD; Dolby Vision; Dolby Voice; and High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC).