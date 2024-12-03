Dolby Laboratories, Inc. – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 27.7% Upside Potential

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. with ticker code (DLB) have now 2 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $100.00 and $100.00 and has a mean target at $100.00. Now with the previous closing price of $78.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 27.7%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and the 200 day MA is $77.59. The market capitalization for the company is 7.68B. The stock price is currently at: $80.47 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,805,565,516 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.91, revenue per share of $13.17 and a 5.16% return on assets.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of audio and imaging hardware and software products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. The Company’s products are used in content creation, distribution, and playback to enhance image and sound quality, and improve transmission and playback. It offers a developer platform, Dolby.io, that enables developers to access its technologies through application programming interfaces (APIs). Its products include digital cinema servers, playback digital film files and software, cinema processors, amplifiers, loudspeakers, 3-D glasses and kits, broadcast hardware and software. The Company’s technologies include Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) and High Efficiency Advanced Audio Coding (HE-AAC) & Extended HE-AAC; Advanced Video Coding (AVC); Dolby AC-4; Dolby Atmos; Dolby Digital; Dolby Digital Plus; Dolby TrueHD; Dolby Vision; Dolby Voice; and High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC).