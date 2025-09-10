Diversified Energy sharpens focus in Oklahoma with new acquisition

Diversified Energy has agreed to acquire Canvas Energy for approximately $550 million in a deal that signals far more than expansion.

Canvas brings producing oil and gas assets squarely located in three Oklahoma counties where Diversified already has a footprint: Major, Canadian, and Kingfisher. These aren’t speculative plays or undeveloped tracts, they include 23 horizontal wells drilled within the past 18 months. That suggests a set of assets with current momentum, not legacy decline. For an operator like Diversified, it’s a well-aligned addition.

The acquisition will be financed through a mix of equity, long-term financing, and cash on hand. That includes issuing roughly 3.4 million new shares, alongside drawing on Diversified’s existing securitisation structure. The capital mix seems designed to maintain flexibility while preserving balance sheet discipline. It avoids unnecessary debt stress while keeping financial optionality open for future deployment.

Legal and transaction structuring is being handled by Kirkland & Ellis, advising Diversified through teams across energy transactions, finance, tax, and capital markets. The scale of advisory coordination reflects the complexity and sophistication behind what might otherwise look like a regional deal.

While the transaction carries headline value in the hundreds of millions, its real weight lies in the broader operating model. Diversified is not chasing frontier resource growth. Instead, it is methodically building density where it already understands the ground, has existing infrastructure, and can realise meaningful operational efficiencies.

Diversified Energy Company plc (LON:DEC) is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing, transportation and retirement of primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids related to its U.S. onshore upstream and midstream assets.