Diversified Energy prospectus approved and publication confirmed

Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy Company plc (LON:DEC) has confirmed that the Financial Conduct Authority has approved the prospectus dated 19 November 2025 in relation to, among other things, the admission of the ordinary shares of common stock of the Company to listing on the equity shares (international commercial companies secondary listing) category of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s main market for listed securities, and the Prospectus has been published by the Company.

A copy of the Prospectus is available on Diversified’s website within the Investors section at https://ir.div.energy/reports-announcements and will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Subject to final court and other regulatory approvals, it is anticipated that the scheme will become effective on or around November 21, 2025. The shares of the Company are expected to be listed on the NYSE, and Admission is expected to become effective on or around November 24, 2025.

Diversified Energy Company has confirmed that the FCA has approved its prospectus dated 19 November 2025 relating to the planned admission of its ordinary shares to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange.
