Natural Gas emerging as a central force in global energy

Natural gas has moved from being a supporting player to sitting at the very centre of the global energy conversation.

The appeal of natural gas lies in its ability to deliver scale without carrying the same emissions burden as heavier hydrocarbons. It burns more cleanly than coal or oil, producing fewer greenhouse gases and particulates, which positions it as a pragmatic choice in regions balancing industrial growth with environmental targets.

By 2040, global energy demand is expected to rise by nearly a third, driven primarily by urbanisation and industrialisation in developing economies. For billions of people entering higher consumption brackets, reliable energy supply becomes foundational. Natural gas is uniquely suited to meet this need because it is both abundant and versatile. It powers electric grids, heats homes, and underpins manufacturing by serving as a raw material for everything from fertilisers to plastics.

