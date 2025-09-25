Follow us on:

Natural Gas emerging as a central force in global energy

Diversified Energy Company

Natural gas has moved from being a supporting player to sitting at the very centre of the global energy conversation.

The appeal of natural gas lies in its ability to deliver scale without carrying the same emissions burden as heavier hydrocarbons. It burns more cleanly than coal or oil, producing fewer greenhouse gases and particulates, which positions it as a pragmatic choice in regions balancing industrial growth with environmental targets.

By 2040, global energy demand is expected to rise by nearly a third, driven primarily by urbanisation and industrialisation in developing economies. For billions of people entering higher consumption brackets, reliable energy supply becomes foundational. Natural gas is uniquely suited to meet this need because it is both abundant and versatile. It powers electric grids, heats homes, and underpins manufacturing by serving as a raw material for everything from fertilisers to plastics.

Diversified Energy Company plc (LON:DEC) is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing, transportation and retirement of primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids related to its U.S. onshore upstream and midstream assets.

Latest Company News

Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy completes $550m Canvas Energy acquisition with Carlyle backing

Diversified Energy has agreed to acquire Canvas Energy for approximately $550 million. The deal, funded through a Carlyle-backed asset securitisation, cash, and new shares, adds producing assets in Oklahoma and is expected to contribute around $155 million of next twelve months EBITDA before synergies.
Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy announces new Board appointments

Diversified Energy Company has announced that Sandra Stash will step down from its Board of Directors. David Turner will become Senior Independent Director, Kathryn Klaber will chair the Sustainability Committee, and Martin Thomas will join the Audit & Risk Committee.
Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy delivers strong H1 2025 with Carlyle partnership boost

Diversified Energy Company posted first-half 2025 results in line with expectations, delivering strong production growth, improved financial metrics, and $152 million in adjusted free cash flow
Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy confirms Q4 dividend payment of 21.254p per share

Diversified Energy Company PLC announces a fourth-quarter dividend of 29 cents per share for Q4 2024, payable June 30, 2025. Shareholders can opt for GBP payments.
Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy on track for 2025 with Maverick integration and $59m returns

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC, NYSE: DEC) reports robust Q1 2025 results, highlighting successful acquisition of Maverick and over $59 million returned to shareholders.
