Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

US LNG buildout sets the stage for a major demand shift in natural gas

Diversified Energy Company

The US remains the world’s largest consumer of natural gas, using around 90 billion cubic feet per day. That figure has grown steadily, underpinned by abundant shale production and the shift away from coal in electricity generation. But the next leg of demand growth is increasingly tied to LNG exports, which are moving from niche to central in the US gas story.

Since 2016, the US has added around 12.7 billion cubic feet per day of LNG export capacity. Another 13.3 billion is scheduled to come online by 2030. If this full pipeline is built and utilised, it could lift total US natural gas demand by roughly 20 billion cubic feet per day, a near 20% increase on today’s levels. That would place material pressure on the domestic gas balance, especially during peak seasons, and could drive new price dynamics in regional hubs.

On the domestic side, power demand is the next major growth lever. Large-scale data centres, new manufacturing facilities, and wider electrification trends are pushing utilities to add gas-fired generation capacity. Forecasts now show around 40 gigawatts of new gas capacity expected by 2030, roughly double what was previously anticipated. That could add another 4.2 billion cubic feet per day to gas demand.

Diversified Energy Company plc (LON:DEC) is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing, transportation and retirement of primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids related to its U.S. onshore upstream and midstream assets.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy prospectus approved and publication confirmed

Diversified Energy Company has confirmed that the FCA has approved its prospectus dated 19 November 2025 relating to the planned admission of its ordinary shares to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange.
Diversified Energy Company

US LNG buildout sets the stage for a major demand shift in natural gas

New LNG terminals and power projects are reshaping US natural gas demand in ways that long-term investors cannot ignore.
Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy Company shareholders approve Scheme proposals

Diversified Energy Company has released the voting outcomes from its Court Meeting and General Meeting held on 10 November 2025.
Diversified Energy Company

U.S. natural gas shift signals a new export‑driven phase

U.S. natural gas is entering a new phase, with rising LNG exports reshaping supply dynamics and creating long-term investment implications across production, infrastructure and global demand.
Diversified Energy Company

US gas enters a new phase as exports reshape the price floor

US gas prices are finding new support as LNG exports rise, marking a structural shift in how the market values domestic supply.
Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy delivers record Q3 results and returns $146m to shareholders

Diversified Energy Company reported record third-quarter 2025 results, generating $500 million in revenue and $286 million in adjusted EBITDA, a 149% year-over-year increase.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple