Diversified Energy to announce Q3 2025 results on 3 November

Diversified Energy Company plc (LON:DEC, NYSE: DEC) has announced that the Company plans to publish its operational and financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 on Monday, November 3rd, 2025, after the US market close. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30AM EST (1:30:00 PM GMT) on Tuesday, November 4th to discuss the 3Q25 Results and make an audio replay of the event available shortly thereafter.
Fund manager interview on Diversified Energy – US gas, fantastic yield and growing US base (LON:DEC)
Gervais Williams, Co-Fund Manager of The Diverse Income Trust plc, highlighted Diversified Energy Company plc’s strong cash flow, high dividend yield, and growing US investor base in an interview with DirectorsTalk.
Gervais Williams reveals how The Diverse Income Trust is crushing major indices — powered by standout picks in gold, gas, and fintech.
Diversified Energy Company has announced plans to move its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange while maintaining a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange.
Diversified Energy has agreed to acquire Canvas Energy for approximately $550 million. The deal, funded through a Carlyle-backed asset securitisation, cash, and new shares, adds producing assets in Oklahoma and is expected to contribute around $155 million of next twelve months EBITDA before synergies.
Diversified Energy Company has announced that Sandra Stash will step down from its Board of Directors. David Turner will become Senior Independent Director, Kathryn Klaber will chair the Sustainability Committee, and Martin Thomas will join the Audit & Risk Committee.