Diversified Energy to announce Q3 2025 results on 3 November

Diversified Energy Company plc (LON:DEC, NYSE: DEC) has announced that the Company plans to publish its operational and financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 on Monday, November 3rd, 2025, after the US market close. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30AM EST (1:30:00 PM GMT) on Tuesday, November 4th to discuss the 3Q25 Results and make an audio replay of the event available shortly thereafter.

