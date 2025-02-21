Diversified Energy Company publishes approved Prospectus

Diversified Energy Company Plc (LON:DEC; NYSE: DEC), has confirmed that further to its announcement earlier today, the Financial Conduct Authority has approved the prospectus dated 20 February 2025 and the Prospectus has been published by the Company on its website at https://ir.div.energy/.

The Prospectus relates to, among other things, the admission of the Company’s ordinary shares of £0.20 each allotted and issued pursuant to the capital raise announced earlier today to the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange plc. It is expected that Admission will become effective at 8.00 am (London time) on 24 February 2025. The Shares will also be listed, and commence trading, on the New York Stock Exchange on 21 February 2025.

In addition, further to its announcement on 27 January 2025 in connection with the proposed acquisition of Maverick Natural Resources, LLC, the Company has posted a circular and notice of general meeting and related documents to shareholders convening the general meeting. The General Meeting will be held at the offices of FTI Consulting, 200 Aldersgate, Aldersgate Street, London, EC1A 4HD, United Kingdom on 10 March 2025 at 1 p.m. (London time) / 9 a.m. (New York time). A copy of the Circular is also available on the Company’s website: https://ir.div.energy/.

A copy of the Prospectus and the Circular will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Acquisition Update

As announced on 27 January 2025, the Acquisition, because of its size in relation to Diversified, constitutes a “significant transaction” for the purposes of the Listing Rules, and is therefore notifiable in accordance with UKLR 7.3.1R and 7.3.2R. Additional details in relation to the Acquisition, as required under UKLR Annex 2 Part 3 are as set in Appendix I below.

Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning given to them in the Prospectus.

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info. You might also enjoy reading Best UK Energy Shares 2025