Diversified Energy Company Expands Operations with Strategic Acquisition – Cavendish

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) continues to strengthen its position in the natural gas sector with the successful completion of its latest acquisition. The company has closed the previously announced purchase of operated natural gas properties and related midstream infrastructure located in Virginia, West Virginia, and Alabama from Summit Natural Resources.

This acquisition adds 12 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d) of net production and 65 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) of proved developed producing (PDP) reserves, valued at $55 million (PV10). The purchase price of $42 million represents an attractive PV16 multiple, highlighting Diversified Energy’s ability to secure value-enhancing deals.

Beyond the acquisition, Diversified has also closed an ABS refinancing, using the proceeds to consolidate and repay outstanding principal from ABS I, ABS II, and Term Loan I. This refinancing strengthens the company’s balance sheet while improving its hedging profile, enhancing margins and cash flows. The investment-grade notes have a blended fixed coupon of 6.4%, which provides stability in a volatile market.

A Focused Growth Strategy

Diversified Energy remains committed to strategic acquisitions, financial discipline, and operational efficiency. The latest deal not only expands the company’s asset base but also aligns with its mission to acquire and optimise mature, long-life natural gas assets, ensuring strong cash flow generation.

With a market capitalisation of £632 million and a share price of 1,057p, Diversified Energy continues to attract investors seeking a stable and income-generating business model in the energy sector.

Final Thoughts

Diversified Energy Company PLC’s latest acquisition and refinancing demonstrate its strategic focus on sustainable growth and financial resilience. By expanding its production footprint and optimising its capital structure, the company is well-positioned to deliver long-term value to shareholders.