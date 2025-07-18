Summer heat meets unusually high storage

Even as thermometers creep upward and air conditioners hum to life across the United States, the familiar image of cooling fans belies a more subtle contest unfolding deep beneath the surface. Underground caverns brim with gas at a pace well above the seasonal norm, setting the stage for a summer where ample supply and scorching demand vie for dominance. In this delicate balance lies the potential for rapid shifts in pricing, operational strain and strategic opportunity.

Through the first half of July, injections into U.S. underground storage surged to just over 3 052 billion cubic feet, propelling stockpiles to a position roughly six per cent above the five-year average and leaving them only marginally below last year’s lofty levels. The latest weekly increase of 46 Bcf outstripped the long-term seasonal build by five units, sharing little resemblance with last year’s more modest 18 Bcf infusion over the same interval. Anchored by production that continues to hover near record highs, topping 120 Bcf per day this week, some 4.7 Bcf above 2024, supplies appear well buffered against early heat-driven draws. Yet this abundance may prove temporary.

Weather forecasts warn of a broad-scale heat wave sweeping the Lower 48 through late July, with daily averages anticipated to approach or even eclipse summer peaks set just weeks earlier. Power generators, already consuming near 46 Bcf per day as households and businesses dial up cooling, stand poised to lean even more heavily on gas-fired units when temperatures crest. The U.S. Energy Information Administration cautions that sustained demand of this kind could swiftly erode current surpluses and flip the market into a tighter posture, particularly if heat intensifies or if unexpected supply disruptions emerge.

Indeed, pressures beyond the weather could soon join the fray. A brief outage at Georgia’s Elba Island liquefaction facility and an interrupted train at one of Freeport’s three Texas units dented feedgas flows recently, nudging daily volumes down to around 105 Bcf. While these interruptions proved short-lived, they highlight the vulnerability of export operations at a time when global buyers remain keen on American supplies. Inflationary labour and maintenance costs, regulatory reviews and the looming hurricane season all add layers of uncertainty to an already complex export landscape.

Against this backdrop, New York Mercantile Exchange futures have maintained a steady footing near $3.55 per MMBtu, holding close to two-week highs even as the broader commodity complex experiences volatility. Traders appear to be weighing the cushioning effect of robust inventories against the prospect of renewed demand spikes, resulting in modest daily shifts rather than sharp repricing. Consensus forecasts anticipate that average cash prices may drift toward $3.67 through year-end, but with ample caveats: any sustained heat or export hiccup could erode the margin for error and send price curves scrambling.

Apart from weather and exports, the lurking threat of Gulf storms adds another variable. Tropical activity off Louisiana and Mississippi, though currently judged less likely to intensify into a significant system, can still knock out offshore production, disrupt pipeline routes and force exporters to curtail flows, an outcome that would raise the stakes for both domestic utilities and international buyers. Conversely, a major storm could depress demand by cutting power to millions of households, underlining the market’s sensitivity to every twist of nature.

