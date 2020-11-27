Diverse Income Trust 3 digit returns over 9 years (Analyst Interview)

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) is the topic of conversation when Victoria Chernykh, Investment Director at Edison Group caught up with DirectorsTalk. Victoria explains what makes DIVI special, why now is a good time to invest, whether its dividend growth can be sustained in the current environment and the downsides.

The Diverse Income Trust plc invests primarily in quoted or traded UK companies with a wide range of market capitalisations, but a long-term bias toward small and medium sized companies. The Company may also invest in large companies, including FTSE 100 Index constituents, where it is believed that this may increase shareholder value.