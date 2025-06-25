Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Gaming Realms plc: Rapid expansion makes ‘risk-reward’ compelling – fund manager (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms Plc

Gaming Realms Plc (LON:GMR) was spotlighted in an interview with Gervais Williams, Co-Fund Manager of The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) to uncover Gervais’s thoughts on the rationale and prospects of some of his investments in the DIVI portfolio.

DirectorsTalk asked:

Gaming Realms Plc (LON:GMR) announced record annual results at the end of March. How do you see their content licensing model supporting long-term growth as they expand into new markets like Brazil and South Africa?

Gervais Williams commented:

Slingo is just one of the features of investing in some of these casino games online and they own that branding. Many of these companies just want a range of different games and Slingo has been very popular, they keep bringing new games and they keep getting new operators. As I mentioned earlier, with Plus500, there’s more licenses going in the US now so we’re seeing them expanding rapidly.

What’s pleasing about that company is that they’ve got very strong customer base, they’re generating surplus cash but more importantly, they’ve been expanding rapidly and that cash generation has been moving on. I think they’re getting a bit more recognition, the market cap is now becoming a bit more visible to some of the institutional investors and other small cap investors so we’re just beginning to see their share price moving on.

The risk-award ratio looks very attractive. We think they can pay not just dividends, but quite rapidly growing dividends and for that reason, we think it’s a perfect holding for the Diverse Income Trust.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes and licenses next-generation mobile gaming content. Their market-leading mobile technology powers content distribution and monetization across real money and social gaming markets.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Diverse Income Trust reports 11.25% NAV gain over 12 Months

Discover Diverse Income Trust Plc's latest April 2025 factsheet, showcasing their investment focus on UK companies, particularly small and medium-sized firms.
Premier Miton Investors

Diverse Income Trust: Performance Review and Key Metrics

Discover Diverse Income Trust plc's latest Factsheet for March 2025, detailing investments in UK companies with a focus on small and medium-sized firms.

Diverse Income Trust Gervais Williams More Bullish on Small Caps Than He’s Been in 30 Years (Video)

The economic reset could unlock transformational growth for selective domestic stocks.
Premier Miton Investors

Diverse Income Trust factsheet: A winning investment strategy

Discover the latest Factsheet for Diverse Income Trust Plc (LON:DIVI) for February 2025, highlighting its focus on UK small and medium-sized companies.
Diverse Income Trust plc

Dividend-paying companies in DIVI are a winning strategy

Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) releases its January 2025 Factsheet, highlighting its focus on UK small and medium-sized companies.
Diverse Income Trust plc

Diverse Income Trust confirms it expects at least to maintain the full year dividend

Diverse Income Trust plc announces a 1.05p per share interim dividend for FY 2025, payable May 30, with DRIP options available for shareholders.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple