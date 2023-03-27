Dialight revenues 29% higher than the prior year

Dialight plc (LON:DIA), the global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications, has announced its unaudited preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Financial summary 2022£m 2021£m Revenue 169.7 131.6 Underlying profit from operating activities 5.0 4.5 Profit from operating activitiesProfit after tax 2.30.4 2.10.3 Statutory EPS – dilutedAdjusted EPS* – diluted 1.2p7.3p 0.9p6.4p Pre-IFRS16 Net debt (20.9) (15.7)

Key points

· Overall Group revenues in 2022 were 29% higher than the prior year (17% at constant currency):

· Lighting revenues up 34%, with orders up 23%

· Underlying operating profit increased to £5.0m (2021: £4.5m), which was lower than initially expected due to weaker orders in the very important December trading period

· Gross margin fell to 32.2%, reflecting significant cost inflation and supply chain disruption (2021: 35.7%)

· Net debt of £20.9m (1.7x LTM EBITDA), driven by higher inventory levels

Fariyal Khanbabi, Group Chief Executive, said: “We made important strategic progress which was reflected in significant sales growth driven by strong demand for our sustainable lighting products. However, the markets we operate within became increasingly difficult during the year due to significant price inflation and continued global supply chain disruptions, which impacted our gross margins. Whilst these headwinds remain, we believe that they are in most cases transitory, and we expect to see some alleviation in H2 2023. The strong growth in Lighting orders demonstrates the increasing relevance of our products as energy efficiency became more urgent. We deliver innovative and sustainable lighting solutions to our customers and continue to make progress towards driving our impact on the environment and society.”

*Adjusted earnings excludes non-underlying items (see note 3) and allocates tax at the appropriate rate (see note 5)



Full year results presentation

The 2022 full year results presentation can be found at:

About Dialight:

Dialight (LON: DIA) is a global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications. Dialight’s LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment. Our products are specifically designed to provide superior operational performance, reliability, and durability, reducing energy consumption and ongoing maintenance, and achieving a rapid return on investment.

Notes:

1. Net debt excludes lease liabilities under IFRS 16

2. Underlying profit from operating activities and underlying EBIT are the same measures

3. Constant currency impact is calculated by re-translating the prior year numbers at the exchange rate prevailing in the current year.

Overview

We made important strategic and operational progress during the year, achieving revenue growth of 29% against exceptionally challenging market conditions, increasing our penetration of Tier 1 customer accounts and making over £3.0m of operating cost savings. Total revenue growth at constant currency was 17%, achieved through a combination of volume (11%) and price (6%) increases. The volume growth reflecting both an increase in market share, as well as expanding our market reach. The Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) market remains generally robust, but we experienced a slowing of larger capex projects, particularly in the fourth quarter, owing to labour and material shortages. Combined with the distribution channel reducing their inventory levels, this had a significant impact on the final month of trading.

Positively, the structural demand for our products continued to increase as energy efficiency became a higher priority agenda item for businesses, accelerated by the energy crisis which commenced during 2022. This strengthened our competitive position as we executed on our strategic priorities. We developed innovative and sustainable new lighting solutions for our customers and continued to make progress towards driving a more positive impact on the environment and society.

Results

Overall Group revenues in 2022 were 29% higher than the prior year (17% constant currency). Underlying operating profit was £5.0m, compared to £4.5m in 2021, which was lower than initially expected, due to weaker orders and deliveries in the very important December trading period.

Gross margin reduced to 32.2% (from 35.7%) reflecting a number of headwinds during the year. Our supply chain was severely impacted by significant inflation, component shortages and continued challenges in shipping times and cost. Microchip availability was particularly problematic as suppliers struggled to deliver either on time or in the required volumes. We focused considerable resources to sourcing and testing alternative components and suppliers, which enabled us to successfully overcome shortages, albeit this impacted gross margin. The impact of increased material costs and expedited freight costs accounted for 4.3% of the reduction in gross margins.

Our gross margins were further impacted by increases in the minimum wage in Mexico of 23%. There were also inefficiencies in our labour utilisation due to the component shortages. This impacted gross margin by 0.9%.

Our operational performance during 2022 made key improvements despite supply chain headwinds. We were able to partially offset the increased material and labour costs by generating 1.8% of production efficiencies. These were generated by reduction in consumables, standardisation in our packaging and investments in automation. Our on-time delivery was 77%, above the current industry standard, and we achieved customer lead times of three weeks, supporting our revenue growth.

Lighting order growth in 2022 was 23% (constant currency 11%) with all regions reporting growth over the prior year. The majority of Lighting order growth was generated in our core US market which increased by 30% (constant currency 17%), with EMEA increasing by 53% (constant currency 38%). APAC increased by 7% (constant currency -3%). Obstruction orders fell by 28% (constant currency -35%) as higher steel prices led to lower levels of tower construction.

Signals & Components is a high-volume business operating within highly competitive markets. This business segment had exceptional growth during COVID-19 but has since normalised. Within this division, opto-electronic component orders fell by 13% as the market reduced the level of inventory in the channel. After two years of growth, a market correction was expected, but the level of cancellations in Q4 were higher than forecast.

As a result of the supply chain shortages, we increased our inventory to mitigate the challenges we faced. We have taken a number of actions in the second half of the year to reduce the levels of raw materials held, which has resulted in raw material inventory levels being broadly flat year on year and 9% down on a constant currency basis.

Market conditions

We operate within the industrial LED lighting market and our future will be determined by the trends within this space. The advances we have seen over the last ten years in terms of efficiencies and controls are all building a path to a more sustainable fixture. Older technologies have become more expensive to maintain while LED fixtures use 75% less energy and last 25 times longer, compared with HPS/fluorescent lighting. In the US alone there are more than 144 million industrial lighting fixtures in 455,000 facilities. With existing industrial carbon emissions in the US estimated at c. 2 billion metric tonnes per annum, high-efficiency LED lighting provides an immediate and sustainable reduction in emissions. That is a compelling proposition when companies and global economies are mapping their pathway to achieve their net zero targets.

The macro-economic backdrop presents considerable uncertainty, and we continue to take an active approach to targeting market niches with more resilient demand dynamics and where growth is driven by structural, safety, regulatory and sustainability factors.

The Group’s natural resource markets in oil & gas and mining are expected to show solid demand in the short to medium term. Global energy market shortages have seen an expansion in oil extraction activity, with US onshore drilling up 60% year over year, and with three times the number of rigs in service from two years ago. Mining customers are benefitting from the demand for Lithium and Nickel in battery production, which should benefit our customers in Australia.

The Group is also seeing increasing success, led by the strategic sales team, in expanding its customer base into a wider range of process industries including aerospace, electric vehicle and food & beverage. Facilities in these markets can be very significant and often have demanding operational requirements which lend themselves to Dialight’s highly engineered lighting product range.

Strategy

Dialight’s core strengths centre around our products and a long history of innovation within the industrial lighting markets. Our fixtures meet the needs of our customers to enhance safety, reduce energy and maintenance costs and critically, help them achieve their corporate objectives of being carbon net zero. Our products also provide the best cost of ownership to industrial customers, with paybacks based on energy savings and maintenance cost avoidance. Our in-house custom designed power supply is the key to our market leading 10-year warranty and field reliability. Our optimised optics ensure improved light illumination, providing uniformity and quality whilst enabling our customers to use fewer lights to illuminate the target area. Their integrated design significantly reduces the burden of installation and maintenance. Our products have the ability to withstand extreme environmental conditions such as very high or low temperatures, humidity, high vibration, and corrosive environments. The addition of sensors and controls brings an additional element to the value proposition for our customers.

Our overall strategy is focused on organic growth underpinned by product innovation. We have three key objectives:

• Convert our core heavy and harsh industrial markets — by expanding our routes to market, emphasising our product innovations and sustainability credentials. We believe that sustainability will be a major driver in the conversion to LED and this has accelerated post COVID-19 with a return to corporate discretionary spend. Dialight will continue to grow its leading position through market share gains in MRO together with capex projects as the market recovers.

We continue to identify and successfully engage with new key accounts through our strategic sales team. In particular, increased targeting of EPC/engineering firms and electrical contractors. We are continuing to work on strengthening our branding and focusing on vertical market applications, with good progress made during the year.

· Improve margins – through continued cost improvements and manufacturing efficiency programmes supported by supply chain development. By reducing the cost, weight, and size of our products we can improve our competitiveness and improve our overall margins. Over the past two years, we have successfully reduced the cost of our High Bay, 60K High Bay and Area Lights. Besides design-based cost reductions, we believe there are further cost reductions through strategic supply chain sourcing and value-added engineering to improve our manufacturing processes.

·

We are also focused on simplification of our products in order to reduce costs and improve lead times. At the start of 2022, Dialight had 8,800 active finished good SKUs, and approximately 64,000 active components. Our initiatives over the past year have been to remove legacy finished SKUs from the database to simplify operational planning. We have standardised components within our product lines to reduce the complexity of sub-assembly management. At the end of 2022 we had reduced the active finished goods SKUs by 24%. Following on from standardising our mainstream Vigilant High Bay in 2021 we continued with the hazardous version resulting in 99% of our highest running product family being upgraded to the third-generation power supply. During the year we have also upgraded 92% of our Area Light family to our third-generation power supply.

We are dual sourcing components to mitigate the risk of component shortfalls which significantly impact on operational efficiency. Out of our total active components, 588 are deemed to be critical in nature. To date we have dual sourced 248 parts with 340 remaining. We will continue to develop alternate sources and vendors for critical components and regionalise supply of components where possible, using VMI and consignment stocks. In conjunction with our dual sourcing plan, we will develop and implement a regionalisation strategy to reduce the business risk directly related to sourcing from the Far East. While these challenges are expected to continue for some time, we will continue to mitigate their impact.

These actions will support the achievement of our targeted £5m reduction in inventory in 2023, with further inventory reductions expected in later years.

Our focus will continue to be on further improvements in efficiency and mitigation of increasing labour costs. We plan to automate our sub-assembly operations which will improve our efficiency and cost base over time.

• Product innovation – we continue to lead the market in innovation. Our next generation of technology is heavily focused on building on the sustainability needs of our customers, with the goal to have the first fully recyclable industrial LED lighting fixture. Our “source and sell” initiative will address the 20% of the customer lighting schedule that is not highly specified. This initiative protects our market leading position with key strategic accounts and increases our relevancy to the large accounts we are targeting.

Strategy execution in 2022

Organic growth remains a key focus, both in terms of penetrating the MRO market, but more importantly delivering significant capex projects as end customers increase their expenditure on lighting over the longer term. This encompasses three strands:

Strategic sales focus

The new strategic sales team are focused on building relationships with key large corporates, primarily in the US. This is a longer-term activity particularly focused on new customers, so prospects will take time to develop into initial orders and then gain preferred supplier status. The team has already won several multi-million-dollar orders for major US corporates. There is a sizeable pipeline of opportunities, however predicting when these orders will come is challenging in the current economic climate. To date we have secured 11 strategic accounts with whom we are the preferred supplier.

Expanding routes to market

Expanding our market reach is key to wider penetration and growth of our market share. We continue to make strong inroads, developing new distribution partners along with a focus on the contractor market. We signed over 37 new distribution partners along with engaging with an additional 80 distributor locations in the US alone. We have developed over 30 new contractor relationships, expanding our routes to market. Another key milestone has been re-joining Affiliate Distributors which is a members owned group that brings growth orientated distributors and best in class suppliers together, with a view to outperforming the market and staying ahead of the competition.

Enhanced product range through innovation

Our new product platforms launched in the past two years are expected to further strengthen our position within our heavy industrial verticals. These product platforms are the Ultra-Efficiency High Bay, the GRP Linear, the new Bulkhead, and new Flood lights. In addition, we have launched two source and sell product lines (Wall-Packs and emergency lighting). We have received £22.4m in orders from products launched in the past two years. These products have been critical in advancing our technological lead and provide the best cost of ownership within the markets we operate within.

Sanmina litigation

As previously disclosed, Dialight is involved in ongoing litigation with Sanmina Corporation, following the termination in September 2018 of the manufacturing services agreement (MSA). The Board is pleased to note the Federal court ruling on 14th March 2023 that the strength of evidence on our claim of fraudulent inducement, together with various claims and counter-claims relating to accounts receivable and accounts payable, is sufficient that the dispute should be resolved by jury trial, pending any appeal process. This ruling confirms that Dialight can challenge the contractual liability cap in the MSA on the basis of Sanmina’s fraudulent inducement and Dialight intends to rigorously pursue this claim, and the various other contract-based claims, to trial.

Purpose and sustainability

Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, from product design to material sourcing and the way we operate the business.

Our products provide an easily achievable opportunity to reduce carbon emissions in the near-term by utilising our ultraefficient LED technology that generates up to 75% less emissions than legacy lighting. The time value of carbon reductions[1] is magnified by the pace at which the industrial world embraces a significant adoption of LED lighting. The lights sold in 2022 will generate avoided emissions of 2.1m tonnes over their lifetime and help our customers achieve their emission reduction goals. Our sustainable solutions have been recognised by the Lighting Council of Australia in their inaugural awards in 2022.

Over the past two years we have invested significant time in understanding our existing carbon impact and how to use R&D to reduce that impact in the design of our products and the choice of materials. We continue to recycle packaging from upstream and as much by-product of production as possible. We also target downstream end-of life recycling through the use of partnerships on a geographic basis.

In 2020, we carried out our first full Green House Gas (GHG) inventory and this will form the base year for our SBTi Net Zero targets which will be submitted during H1-2023. Dialight’s internal processes are low intensity with most of the more intense processing happening upstream. Nonetheless, in the interim, we established Scope 1 & 2 reduction targets and water consumption targets, both on an intensity basis. The targeted reduction for Scope 1 & 2 was 3% and we achieved 9%; the target for water consumption reduction of 5% was also surpassed at 21%.

Dialight engages with the Carbon Disclosure Project where we achieved a B rating for climate change and B- for water security, plus an EcoVadis rating of silver. We are members of the Clean Lighting coalition which seeks to ban the use of mercury in lighting and because our products are mercury free, we have been assessed by FTSE Russell as having 100% green revenue.

The Dialight Foundation continues to enhance the communities where we operate by supporting local initiatives with funding and donated time. The specific focus areas are women’s rights and educational support for children. To this end, we have continued our support of the Women’s Earth Alliance and a local orphanage in Ensenada, Mexico. In addition, the Foundation also has a hardship fund which can be accessed by staff facing unforeseen expenses.

As a business at the leading edge of industrial LED technology, people are at the heart of our business. We support all our people by creating a safe, inclusive environment, where every individual is able to work and contribute to the development of the business. Having engaged, motivated, empowered and appropriately skilled employees is integral to our success. Developing a high performing and inclusive culture is a key enabler in our ability to deliver strategic growth. Our position as a long-term presence in our operating locations is reflected in the range of long service awards around the globe, ranging from 10 years in Malaysia to 50 years in the USA.

Our target of zero accidents at all our sites is a morally responsible business objective. As a producer of lighting that is used in heavy industrial and hazardous locations, our safety focus extends beyond our own staff to those of our customers. In our own operation in 2021 there were no recordable incidents but regrettably in 2022 there were five. Dialight production is mainly light engineering and assembly, so these incidents are typically strains and sprains, sustained where operating procedures were not correctly followed, or PPE not used. We take these incidents very seriously and have provided re-training where necessary to prevent recurrences. Despite the increase in recordable incidents, two of our plants have not recorded any incidents in the past two years.

Dialight is committed to always conducting its business in an ethical and responsible manner, and in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. All employees and all third parties who act on the Group’s behalf are required to comply with our standards of behaviour and business conduct, as set out within the Code, and applicable laws and regulations in all of the countries in which we operate. In 2022 we undertook a survey of our top 30 suppliers (c. 70% of supply chain value) to establish whether they had sustainability ratings and to understand their sustainability processes and due diligence processes in more detail.

As a sustainability solution provider to our customers, our business is primarily focussed on the opportunity that arises from the transition of the industrial market away from traditional lighting and towards LED as an alternative. Hence, the requirements of TCFD dovetail with the existing business framework. The largest opportunity lies in the scale and speed of increases in market adoption of LED. There are some smaller efficiency and logistic opportunities that could also be realised in the process.

The business strategy of growth will result in increasing the avoided emissions for our customers which outweigh the emissions from using our fixtures by a factor of 1.6x. Since we started the Lighting segment, we have helped our customers avoid c. 20m tonnes of carbon emissions, significantly reduce their operating costs and increase the safety of their facilities. Our values are designed to ensure that our sustainability solution is underpinned by a sustainable business model.

Outlook

The macroeconomic outlook remains challenging, and we expect global supply chain disruptions to continue in the short term. We expect to see some alleviation in H2 2023.

We expect to continue to grow our Lighting business demonstrating the increasing relevance of our products as energy efficiency becomes more urgent. This is underpinned by a clear organic growth strategy, solid order book, and a strong pipeline of projects. Longer term, we see significant opportunity as the established leader in the heavier industrial lighting market.