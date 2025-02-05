Follow us on:

DCC Plc expects good operating profit growth and significant strategic progress in 2025

DCC Energy

DCC Plc (LON:DCC), the leading international sales, marketing and support services group, has issued its Trading Statement for the third quarter ended 31 December 2024.Robust performance in third quarter

Group adjusted operating profit for the third quarter ended 31 December 2024 was broadly in line with prior year and modestly ahead of the prior year on a constant currency basis.

DCC Energy traded robustly and delivered good operating profit growth. Despite the impact of warmer weather conditions, Energy Solutions delivered good growth driven by the performance of Continental Europe. The Mobility business also performed well and delivered strong growth. DCC Healthcare performed in line with expectations and prior year. Operating profit declined in DCC Technology, driven by a weak market for consumer technology products in the UK and Europe over the holiday season.

Outlook

Notwithstanding the headwind of currency translation, DCC continues to expect that the year ending 31 March 2025 will be a year of good operating profit growth and significant strategic progress.

Strategy and development update

On 12 November 2024, DCC announced an update to the Group’s strategy; focusing the Group on the energy sector, simplifying the Group’s operations and maximising shareholder value. As outlined in the update, the Group intends to dispose of DCC Healthcare in 2025. The disposal process is progressing in line with expectations.

The Group remains active from a development perspective and has a good pipeline of acquisition opportunities in the energy sector.

Date for Final Results

DCC expects to announce its results for the year ending 31 March 2025 on Tuesday 13 May 2025.

