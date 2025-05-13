DCC Plc reports profit growth and strategic progress for 2025

DCC Plc (LON:DCC) has announced its preliminary statement of results for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Significant strategic progress and continued Energy growth

· Total adjusted operating profit increased to £703.6 million, 4.9% ahead of prior year on a constant currency basis. Growth driven by Energy, which delivered 8.5% constant currency growth.

· Continued strong cash generation, with free cash flow conversion of 84%.

· Proposed increase of 5.0% in annual dividend, marking 31 consecutive years of dividend growth.

· Strategic progress towards simplification of the Group to focus on Energy with agreed disposal of DCC Healthcare at an enterprise value of £1.05 billion. Completion expected during the third quarter of this calendar year. Today’s Results webcast will include a market update on the Group’s strategic progress and highlight Our Opportunity in Energy.

· Intention to return £800 million of DCC Healthcare divestment proceeds to shareholders, commencing shortly with £100 million share buyback programme.

· Continued focus in Energy on development and capital allocation during the year. Profitable sale of a majority stake in lower-returning operations in Hong Kong & Macau. Acquisition activity focused on building our energy product and service business in Europe, in line with our Cleaner Energy in Your Power strategy.

· DCC expects that the year ending 31 March 2026 will be a year of good operating profit growth on a continuing basis, strategic progress and continued development activity.

Donal Murphy, Chief Executive, commented: “We are pleased to report that we delivered another year of good growth, while making strategic progress to simplify the Group to focus on our opportunity in Energy. Our sale of DCC Healthcare enables a material return of capital to shareholders. We will focus our efforts on Energy, our largest and highest-returning business. We are energised about the future.”

Financial Highlights 2025 Restated12024 % change % change CC2 Adjusted operating profit3: DCC Energy £535.5m £503.0m +6.5% +8.5% DCC Technology £82.0m £97.2m -15.7% -14.2% Adjusted operating profit – continuing1 £617.5m £600.2m +2.9% +4.8% Adjusted operating profit – discontinued1 £86.1m £82.6m +4.2% +5.5% Total adjusted operating profit £703.6m £682.8m +3.0% +4.9% Total adjusted earnings per share 470.2p 455.0p +3.3% +5.2% Dividend per share 206.40p 196.57p +5.0% Free cash flow3 £588.8m £681.1m Return on capital employed3 – continuing1 15.3% 15.5%

1 Refer to the Discontinued Operations note later in the document for further details

2 Constant currency (‘CC’) represents the retranslation of foreign denominated current year results at prior year exchange rates

3 Refer to Alternative Performance Measures in Supplementary Financial Information for further details

