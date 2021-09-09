CyanConnode Wins Frost & Sullivan’s Global Smart Metering Technology Innovation Leadership Award

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN), a world leader in narrowband radio frequency mesh networks, won the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Global Smart Metering Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Frost & Sullivan was impressed with CyanConnode’s innovation in the smart meter industry and recognised that it has grown from a regional European pioneer into a global leader.

Frost & Sullivan’s global team of growth pipeline experts identifies and evaluates growth opportunities across multiple industries, technologies, and regions of the world. As part of this ongoing effort, it identifies companies that consistently develop growth strategies based on a visionary understanding of the future and more effectively address new challenges and opportunities. This approach involves the deliberation of best practices and deployment of strategic analytics across the entire value chain. Against this backdrop, Frost & Sullivan recognises CyanConnode for its valuable achievement.

Frost & Sullivan reserves this recognition for companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in their industries. These companies consolidate their leadership positions by creating new products, solutions, and services that serve ever-evolving customer needs. By strategically broadening their product portfolios, market leaders advance the overall market. Driving innovation and growth is never easy, but it is even more difficult today due to disruptive technologies, value chain compression, industry convergence, and new business models. In this context, CyanConnode’s recognition signifies an even greater accomplishment.

Moreover, this award is the result of many individuals (employees, customers, partners, and investors) making critical decisions that support the organisation and contribute to its future. Frost & Sullivan enthusiastically acknowledges and celebrates their contributions.

Gautham Gnanajothi, Frost & Sullivan Global Research Director, commented: “The level of focus the company has on SLAs (service level agreements) is simply outstanding; it delivers over 99.5% on them. CyanConnode is perceived as a true communications specialist in the smart metering industry as a result of its meticulous R&D and innovation efforts.”