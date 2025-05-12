CyanConnode receives formal Letter of Award for £70m Goa contract

CyanConnode Holdings PLC (LON:CYAN), a global provider of IoT communication and smart metering solutions, has confirmed that, further to its announcement on 14 April 2025 regarding the Government of Goa’s Electricity Department’s intention to award a contract worth approximately £70 million to its Indian subsidiary, DigiSmart Networks Pvt. Ltd., it has now received a formal Letter of Award by the Government of Goa’s Electricity Department for this contract, to deploy approximately 750,000 smart meters.

This confirms the contract award and the next step is for a formal work order to be issued, after which the project will commence.

