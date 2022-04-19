CyanConnode Digitising India’s power sector with smart meter infrastructure

India’s power distribution sector is the weakest link in the power value chain. Yet, the success of the ongoing energy transition efforts will largely depend on its ability to increase its financial and operational efficiency.

Technology has largely driven a transformation in the power sector, but it hasn’t done so much in the distribution sector. With the policy and regulatory framework for making systemic efficiency improvements in the sector being put in place and financial commitments being demonstrated by the central government, there is an all-around realisation now in the sector that without modernisation of the power distribution system, the national vision to ensure power around round the clock and the systemic drive for rapid socio-economic development of the country cannot be achieved.

A Smart Meter National Program (SMNP) is being positioned and promoted through the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and is now the key program to mobilize resources, technology and processes, and the endeavour of the administration to drive transformation in the sector and bring in digitalization and technology as enabling tools in this mission program.

CyanConnode CEO John Cronin highlights the following key points from an article that Anil Rawal (MD & CEO, IntelliSmart Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd) wrote:

A World Bank report estimates that if the entire Indian population gets connected to one digitalised national grid with round the clock power supply, it will increase annual rural household income by $9.4 billion and reduce business losses by $22.7 billion per year. At the very foundation of a digitalised smart grid lies smart metering and a capable AMI architecture. Smart meter AMI can reduce current cumulative AT&C losses significantly. Billing and collection losses, which make about 50% of the total loss, can be directly reduced by more than 98% with the smart metering program. India is taking essential steps to reduce its carbon footprint and ensure sustainable development to combat global climate change. India’s commitment to achieve net zero by 2070 and target to get 50% energy from renewable sources mean the grid needs to attain demand-side flexibility.

