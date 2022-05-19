Currys plc appoint ASOS’s Ian Dyson as Chair of the Board as Ian Livingston steps down

Currys plc (LON: CURY) has announced the appointment of Ian Dyson to succeed Ian Livingston as Chair of the Board. He will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director on 1 September 2022 and will become Chair of the Board and Nominations Committee on 8 September 2022, with Ian Livingston stepping down from the Board on that date.

Ian Dyson is currently Chair of the Board at ASOS plc. He is a Non-Executive Director of Intercontinental Hotels Group plc but will step down in February 2023. Ian brings a wealth of experience across consumer facing industries and public company boards. He was group finance and operations director of Marks & Spencer Group plc from 2005 to 2010 before becoming chief executive of Punch Taverns plc in 2010. Before that, Ian was group finance director of Rank Group Plc. He was formerly a Senior Independent Director at Flutter Entertainment plc (formerly Paddy Power Betfair) and Non-Executive Director of SSP Group plc.

Ian Dyson, incoming Chair of the Board “Currys is a clear market leader with trusted brands in every market in which it operates. It has a leading presence in exciting product categories which are increasingly vital to consumers’ daily lives, and the success with which it navigated the Covid-19 pandemic is testament to the quality and commitment of its thousands of colleagues. I am looking forward to working alongside Alex and the team on the next leg of Currys’ exciting journey.”

Ian Livingston, outgoing Chair of the Board “I will be leaving Currys with sadness as it is a business very close to my heart but I am delighted to be succeeded by someone of the calibre and experience of Ian Dyson. My time at Currys has been hugely enjoyable. Today’s business is in really good shape; it has a great management team, strategic clarity, strong finances and a very exciting future ahead of it. I thank the Board and Alex and his team for being great colleagues and wish them every success in the future.”

Alex Baldock, Group Chief Executive “I am very grateful for the guidance, challenge and support that Ian Livingston has given to Currys, and the role he has played in transforming it into the leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services it is today. As we continue with our exciting transformation, I am delighted that in Ian Dyson we have found a new Chair who will help us continue on our path towards a world class business for colleagues, customers, shareholders and society.”

There is no additional information that requires disclosure under 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

Next announcement

Currys plc is scheduled to publish its 2021/22 Full Year Results on Thursday 7 July 2022.