Crestchic invests in low carbon vehicles ahead of ULEZ 2021 changes

Crestchic Loadbanks, a leading supplier of load testing equipment in the UK and beyond, has recently invested in its UK fleet. The new vehicles, which went on the road this month, use the latest technology to offer lower fuel consumption and considerably lower CO2 emissions as well as reduced particulate and nitrogen oxide emissions.

Paul Brickman, Sales and Marketing Director at Crestchic Loadbanks, commented, “We’ve invested in our fleet to meet growing demand from our rental business, which requires us to deliver load banks the length and breadth of the UK. However, with many of the country’s towns and cities focussing on low carbon transport networks – not to mention the imminent

changes to London’s Low Emissions Zone (LEZ) due to be implemented in 2021 – it was vital that we sourced a solution that offered reduced emissions.”

The new LEZ standards, which come into force on the 1st March 2021, require heavy vehicles to meet the cleanest Euro VI emissions standards for both PM and Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) in order to avoid the daily charge, rather than the Euro IV standard currently required of vehicles of this type.

As well as the environmental benefits, the vehicles – a Mercedes-Benz Actros 2540 30ft rigid lorry with mounted crane and a Mercedes-Benz Actros 2546 LS Tractor Unit – offer a host of health and safety benefits. Suited for use in busy urban areas, the trucks feature an innovative MirrorCam system, Direct Vision Standard safety rating and relatively low floor and driving position for excellent visibility, combined with Active Brake Assist feature for extra safety. In addition, the interior design and ergonomics of the cab offer enhanced comfort for the company’s drivers when out on the road.

Paul continues, “When it comes to transporting load banks to our customers, we need vehicles that are reliable, safe and able to meet the payload requirements of our equipment. With this investment, we’ve put operator comfort and environmental concerns at the heart of our decision-making process, investing in a solution which ticks all the boxes in terms of

safety and future-proofing.”

For more information about Cresthic Loadbanks, visit www.crestchicloadbanks.com

Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) has two core activities, Crestchic Loadbanks and Tasman Oil Tools. Crestchic is a specialist electrical equipment business which manufactures, sells and rents loadbanks and transformers from its base in Burton on Trent and has depots in France, Germany, Belgium, UAE and Singapore. Crestchic also has satellite locations in China and the USA.