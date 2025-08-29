Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Cooks Coffee updates registered address

Cooks Coffee Company

Cooks Coffee Company Limited (NZX: CCC, AQUIS:COOK) has announced the change of its registered address to 2/105 Jervois Road, Herne Bay, Auckland 1011, New Zealand.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Cooks Coffee updates registered address

    Cooks Coffee has changed its registered address to 2/105 Jervois Road, Herne Bay, Auckland 1011, New Zealand.
    Cooks Coffee Company

    Cooks Coffee Company Q1 sales rise 27.8% to £10.2 million

    Cooks Coffee’s Esquires franchised stores in the UK and Ireland achieved systemwide sales of £10.2 million in Q1 FY26, up 27.8% year on year, with UK revenues up 29.7% (LFL +2.8%) and Ireland up 23.4% (LFL +6.6%).
    Cooks Coffee Company

    Cooks Coffee reports FY25 revenue growth and improved profitability

    Cooks Coffee Company has published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2025, highlighting increased revenue and stronger financial performance across its café operations.

    Cooks Coffee names Allenby Capital as new Corporate Adviser and Broker

    Cooks Coffee Company Limited appoints Allenby Capital Limited as Corporate Adviser and Broker, signaling strategic growth for the international café chain.

    Cooks Coffee reports 49% revenue growth, expands to 93 stores

    Cooks Coffee Company announces impressive financial results for FY25, highlighting significant growth in UK and Ireland store sales and strategic expansions.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple