Cooks Coffee Company Limited (NZX: CCC, AQUIS:COOK) has announced the change of its registered address to 2/105 Jervois Road, Herne Bay, Auckland 1011, New Zealand.
Cooks Coffee updates registered address
- Written by: Amilia Stone
Cooks Coffee’s Esquires franchised stores in the UK and Ireland achieved systemwide sales of £10.2 million in Q1 FY26, up 27.8% year on year, with UK revenues up 29.7% (LFL +2.8%) and Ireland up 23.4% (LFL +6.6%).
Cooks Coffee Company has published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2025, highlighting increased revenue and stronger financial performance across its café operations.
Cooks Coffee Company Limited appoints Allenby Capital Limited as Corporate Adviser and Broker, signaling strategic growth for the international café chain.
Cooks Coffee Company announces impressive financial results for FY25, highlighting significant growth in UK and Ireland store sales and strategic expansions.