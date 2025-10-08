Follow us on:

Cooks Coffee signs partnership with Tesco Ireland to open five Esquires stores

Cooks Coffee Company

Cooks Coffee Company Limited (NZX:CCC; AQUIS:COOK), the international coffee-focused café chain, the owner of the Esquires (The Organic Coffee) brand, has announced the completion of a new partnership agreement with Tesco Ireland, under which five Esquires stores are scheduled to open in selected Tesco stores before the end of November 2025. 

Tesco operates 193 outlets across Ireland. The initial five stores are planned for Arkeen Waterford (Munster), Wexford Town (Leinster), Clonmel (Munster), Tullamore (Leinster), and Youghal (Munster).  The five new Esquires stores will be operated by franchisees who already operate very successfully within the Esquires Irish network.

Both parties view this as a highly complementary partnership, bringing the Esquires premium coffee and food offering to select Tesco locations.

Aiden Keegan CEO commented: “We are delighted to be rolling out our stores within Tesco in Ireland, and we are looking forward to working with Tesco.”

