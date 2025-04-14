Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Convatec Group welcomes CMS delay, ups FY25 InnovaMatrix® forecast

Convatec

Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) has welcomed the postponement by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the LCDs for Skin Substitute Grafts/Cellular and Tissue-Based Products for the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs) and Venous Leg Ulcers (VLUs), which was announced late-afternoon UK-time on Friday 11 April 2025. This action by the US Administration means that Medicare patients with DFUs and VLUs will continue to benefit from access to InnovaMatrix®.

InnovaMatrix® is an excellent product delivering strong real-world results for patients and is trusted by clinicians. Convatec remains committed to evidence-based medicine to improve outcomes for patients and choice for HCPs. Our randomised controlled trials (RCTs) in DFU and VLU are on track to report in 2026. These will complement our published real-world evidence (RWE), including RWE published in December 2024.

We believe any future policies for skin substitute products should focus on serving the best interests of patients, protecting patient and provider choice, and delivering value for payors. It is vital that responsible and innovative companies like Convatec can continue to invest in pioneering skin substitute products in the US. Convatec is committed to continuing to work collaboratively with the US Administration and CMS on the development of future policies.

Financial guidance

We previously guided to InnovaMatrix® revenue of approximately $50m in FY25. As a result of the postponement of the LCD, and reflecting the ongoing uncertainty in the market, we now expect InnovaMatrix® sales of approximately $75m in FY25. There is no change to any other financial guidance. Our four-month trading update is 22 May 2025.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Convatec

    Convatec Group Plc reports broad-based, sustainable and profitable growth

    Convatec Group Plc reports robust FY24 results with double-digit growth in EPS and cash flow, driven by strategic execution and expanded product offerings.
    Broker Ratings

    ConvaTec Group PLC 33.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    ConvaTec Group PLC 33.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    ConvaTec Group PLC 31.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    ConvaTec Group PLC 27.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    ConvaTec Group PLC 11.6% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.