Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC), a global medical products and technologies company, has announced the appointment of Citigroup Global Markets Limited as joint corporate broker, to work alongside its existing broker UBS Investment Bank, with immediate effect.

Convatec Group is a medical products and technologies company based in Reading, Berkshire, England. offering products and services in the areas of wound and skin care, ostomy care, continence and critical care and infusion devices.