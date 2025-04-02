Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG): A Steady Dividend Play with a 5.26% Yield

Broker Ratings

ConAgra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) has long been a staple in the consumer defensive sector, renowned for its enduring presence in the packaged foods industry. With iconic brands like Birds Eye, Marie Callender’s, and Slim Jim under its belt, ConAgra continues to command attention from investors seeking stability in their portfolios. As of late, the company is trading at $26.60, sitting comfortably within its 52-week range of $23.90 to $32.83.

ConAgra’s market cap stands at a robust $12.7 billion, reflecting its substantial footprint in the industry. However, the company is currently navigating some challenging waters, as evidenced by its revenue growth indicator, which has dipped by 0.40%. This has not deterred the company from maintaining a forward-thinking approach, as indicated by its forward P/E ratio of 10.78, suggesting an expectation of earnings growth in the upcoming periods.

For income-focused investors, ConAgra’s dividend yield of 5.26% is particularly appealing. This yield is backed by a generous payout ratio of 135.92%, a figure that might raise eyebrows with questions about its sustainability. While such a high payout ratio typically indicates that a company is distributing more than it earns, ConAgra’s free cash flow of approximately $1.28 billion offers some reassurance. This liquidity provides the company with a cushion to maintain its dividend payments amidst fluctuating earnings.

From an analyst perspective, ConAgra appears to be a safe hold. Out of the 19 ratings, 17 analysts advocate holding the stock, while two recommend buying. The absence of sell ratings suggests a general sentiment of stability around the stock. The target price range of $24.00 to $31.13 implies a modest potential upside of 3.01%, aligning closely with its average target price of $27.40.

For those with a technical bent, ConAgra’s stock exhibits interesting patterns. The 50-day moving average of $25.68 indicates the stock is currently trading above this short-term trend line, yet it remains below the 200-day moving average of $28.35, hinting at a potential resistance level. The RSI (14) of 61.98 suggests the stock is nearing overbought territory, which could signal a cooling off in the price action.

ConAgra’s strategic operations span four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. This diversification provides a buffer against sector-specific downturns, enhancing its resilience. The company’s longstanding presence since 1919 underscores its ability to adapt and thrive through market cycles.

In the realm of packaged goods, ConAgra Brands holds a steady course amidst turbulent economic seas. While challenges in revenue growth and earnings are evident, the company’s robust dividend yield and cash flow position make it an attractive consideration for dividend-focused investors seeking stability and moderate growth potential. As always, investors should weigh these factors against their individual investment strategies and risk tolerance.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    The Campbell’s Company (CPB): A Steady Dividend Player with an 8.23% Potential Upside

    Broker Ratings

    Estee Lauder Companies (EL): Can This Consumer Giant Rebound with a 12.42% Potential Upside?

    Broker Ratings

    Colgate-Palmolive (CL): A Stable Consumer Defensive Stock with a 4.07% Potential Upside

    Broker Ratings

    ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG): A Solid Dividend Play with an Attractive 5.52% Yield and Potential Upside

    Broker Ratings

    Conagra Brands, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -3.6% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Conagra Brands, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -1.4% Downside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.