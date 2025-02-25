CMC Markets Plc CFO Albert Soleiman to step down

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX), a leading provider of online financial trading and B2B institutional solutions, has announced that Albert Soleiman has agreed with the board that he will step down as a director and as CFO with immediate effect. Mr Soleiman will remain with the firm for a period of time to support an orderly handover.

Lord Peter Cruddas, CEO of CMC, commented: “On behalf of CMC Markets plc, I would like to thank our outgoing CFO, Albert Soleiman, for his contributions to the firm over his long tenure with the company and in his roles as CFO and as a director. I wish him the very best in his new endeavours.”