CMC Markets Plc confirms Board reshuffle ahead of 2025 AGM

CMC Markets plc

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) has announced several changes to its Board of Directors and senior leadership team.

·      David Fineberg, currently Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Board Director, will not stand for re-election at the 2025 Annual General Meeting. He will transition into the newly created role of Global Head of Strategic Partnerships, with a focus on strengthening key institutional relationships and accelerating growth through partnerships such as Revolut and StrikeX.

·      Matthew Lewis, currently Head of ANZ and Board Director, will also step down from the Board at the 2025 AGM. He will focus fully on expanding the Group’s footprint across the ANZ region, particularly in stockbroking and digital asset services.

·      The Board is pleased to confirm the appointment of Laurence Booth to the Board as an Executive Director, effective 5 June 2025. Laurence will continue in his role as Global Head of Capital Markets, bringing extensive global execution and capital markets expertise to the Board.1

·      As previously announced, James Richards, Non-Executive Chairman, will step down at the 2025 AGM. James has served on the Board since 2015 and as Chairman since 2018. The Board is pleased to confirm that Paul Wainscott, currently Senior Independent Director, will succeed James as Chairman following the AGM.

The CMC Markets’ Board would like to express its sincere thanks to David Fineberg and Matthew Lewis for their Board service and looks forward to their continued contributions in their respective leadership roles. The Board also extends its deep gratitude to James Richards for his dedication and leadership over the past decade.

1 There is no other information to be disclosed under UK Listing Rule 6.4.8R (1) to (6) in relation to Laurence Booth.

