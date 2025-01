Clean Harbors, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 20.2% Upside Potential

Clean Harbors, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CLH) have now 13 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $325.00 and $250.00 and has a mean target at $276.70. Given that the stocks previous close was at $230.14 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 20.2%. The 50 day MA is $246.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to $229.78. The company has a market capitalization of 12.37B. The current share price for the company is: $229.50 USD

The potential market cap would be $14,872,489,194 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.84, revenue per share of $107.45 and a 6.28% return on assets.

Clean Harbors, Inc. is a provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America. The Company is also the re-refiner and recycler of used oil in North America and the provider of cleaning parts and related environmental services to commercial, industrial, and automotive customers in North America. Its segments include Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats and disposes of hazardous and non-hazardous waste, including resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemical disposal, explosives management and CleanPack services. The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants that provide its customers with a sustainable solution to their oil demands. The used oil collected is processed or re-refined to convert into a variety of products.