Clean Harbors, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 17.6% Upside Potential

Clean Harbors, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CLH) now have 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $325.00 and $250.00 calculating the mean target price we have $276.47. Given that the stocks previous close was at $235.00 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of $241.44 and the 200 day MA is $233.01. The market cap for the company is 12.86B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $238.54 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,125,998,894 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.06, revenue per share of $107.45 and a 6.28% return on assets.

Clean Harbors, Inc. is a provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America. The Company is also the re-refiner and recycler of used oil in North America and the provider of cleaning parts and related environmental services to commercial, industrial, and automotive customers in North America. Its segments include Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats and disposes of hazardous and non-hazardous waste, including resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemical disposal, explosives management and CleanPack services. The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants that provide its customers with a sustainable solution to their oil demands. The used oil collected is processed or re-refined to convert into a variety of products.