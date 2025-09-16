Clarksons Plc CFO & COO Jeff Woyda announces retirement

Clarkson Plc (LON:CKN), the world’s leading provider of integrated shipping services, has announced that CFO & COO, Jeff Woyda, has informed the Board of his intention to retire, having served over 18 years with the Company.

The Board will now proceed with a formal search for a successor, considering internal and external candidates. Jeff will support the Board in ensuring an orderly transition during his 12-month notice period.

Andi Case, Clarksons’ CEO, said: “On behalf of everyone at Clarksons I would like to thank Jeff for his dedication and many years of exceptional service. Over the past two decades, Jeff has been instrumental in helping shape our strategic journey, driving investment and overseeing corporate acquisitions that have broadened our product offerings and global reach. Consequently, Clarksons has established itself as a leader with diversity of revenue and opportunities for growth in all markets. The success of this strategy for shareholders, colleagues and clients is evident as 2024 saw Clarksons’ 22nd consecutive year of dividend growth. “During his tenure, Jeff has helped us guide the business through many acquisitions and their successful integration into the business. He has also been extremely effective whenever we have faced challenges, with Clarksons emerging stronger each time – whether it was navigating the global financial crisis, the 2014 oil price shock, a cyber-attack, the consequences of geo-political uncertainty and especially the Covid pandemic. “I would also like to thank Jeff as he has been integral in helping mould the culture at Clarksons to what it is today, no better example of which is the creation of The Clarkson Foundation and the incredible contribution it has made to so many good causes. “We wish Jeff a very well deserved and enjoyable retirement as we drive Clarksons through its next phase of growth.”

Laurence Hollingworth, Clarksons’ Chair, said: “Since becoming Chairman in 2022 I have worked extensively with Jeff, and I have nothing but praise for the wide-reaching contribution he has made to the growth and success of Clarksons. He is an individual of outstanding integrity, dedication and commitment with a powerful work ethic. He retires with the business in excellent shape and in a strong position to continue the momentum we have seen over the past several years. I wish him a very happy retirement.”

Jeff Woyda, Clarksons’ CFO & COO: “Clarksons has been a big part of my life for the past 18 years and my decision to retire from the Group has been taken with mixed emotions. It has been an honour and privilege to serve as both CFO and COO of Clarksons. I am proud to have supported Andi in his leadership of the business and to have worked with such an outstanding executive team, each of whom show exceptional dedication, commitment and talent. I am also grateful to have benefitted from the support of the Board. The Company in 2006 was a very different business from the market leader it is today, providing strong foundations for the next phase of growth. I now look forward to spending more time with my family and pursuing personal interests outside of an executive career.”