Cizzle Biotechnology: News flow driven by deals

Hardman & Co

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings plc (LON:CIZ), focused on cancer diagnostics, was spun out of the University of York to exploit the biomarker, variant CIZ1b, for early detection of different forms of lung cancer. There is high medical need for a simple blood test that allows early detection of lung cancer and potentially improve patient outcomes. Since listing, Cizzle has been considering how to develop a broader screening test that could be used to test for other cancers and developing a companion diagnostic for autoimmune disease. Cizzle continues to make progress, and has expanded the number of potential income streams through strategic partnerships.

  • Strategy: Cizzle Biotechnology is progressing a biomarker diagnostic assay for early detection of lung cancer, via a simple blood test, to improve the chances of survival, and to greatly reduce the need for unnecessary follow-up tests and tissue biopsies. Also, it is extending into related autoimmune disease with companion diagnostics.
  • China: The company has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with two local partners in China for the development, supply and commercialisation of its early lung cancer test. A full commercial deal covering all aspects of this arrangement, including supply and royalties, is currently being negotiated.
  • SGSC: The company has already converted an MoU with St. George Street Capital (SGSC), a UK-based medical charity, into two full deals. The first involves the development of a companion diagnostic for a late-stage clinical asset; the second involves a commercial and royalty deal, with potential to generate royalties of up to £5m.
  • FairJourney: In July, Cizzle signed a collaboration deal with FairJourney Biologics (FJB) for the development and supply of proprietary monoclonal antibodies and reagents that will be the foundation for protein detection in its ELISA-based test. This was a key step highlighted in its admission document in May.
  • Investment summary: Despite the deal news flow, which has expanded both the timing and interest in potential revenue streams, the shares have drifted since Cizzle Biotechnology was listed, leaving the company trading on an EV of just £8.3m. This suggests that there is considerable upside potential when investors become more aware of the company as further deals are announced and as development progress is reported.
