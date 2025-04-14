Follow us on:

Cizzle Biotechnology launches its new corporate website

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings plc (LON:CIZ), the UK based diagnostics developer of early cancer tests, has announce that it has launched its new corporate website, which can be viewed at: https://cizzlebiotechnology.com

Commenting, Allan Syms, Executive Chairman of Cizzle Biotechnology, said:

“I am delighted to announce that our new website is now live for all stakeholders including shareholders, investors and customers, to access a wide range of information and latest news on the Company’s status and products. This is an exciting time for Cizzle Biotechnology as we continue to finalise our near term regulatory and launch plans in the USA as part of our global strategy to bring the non-invasive, cost effective, CIZ1B Biomarker test for early-stage lung cancer to market.  The new website is designed to provide a user-friendly interface for all stakeholders and we look forward to adding new content as part of an enhanced communication strategy to support the Company’s growth.”

